The Black Crowes headlining Memphis’ Mempho Fest

Burak Cingi/Redferns

The Black Crowes are set to headline the annual Mempho Music Festival, taking place September 29 to October 1 in Memphis, Tennessee.

The festival, happening at the Radians Amphitheater at the Memphis Botanic Gardens, also features headliners My Morning Jacket and Turnpike Troubadours, with Ween, Lake Street Drive, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Band of Horses and more also on the bill.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now. More information, including a complete lineup, can be found at memphofest.com.

