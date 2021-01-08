The Black Crowes releasing 30th anniversary 'Shake Your Money Maker' reissue next month

UMe/American Recordings

The Black Crowes will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1990 debut, Shake Your Money Maker, by releasing an expanded reissue of the album on February 26.

The reissue, which can be pre-ordered now, will be available in multiple formats and configurations, including a four-LP or three-CD Super Deluxe edition that features a remastered version of the original album; a disc of B-sides, unheard studio recordings and unreleased demos; and a full, never-before-released concert recorded in December 1990 in the group’s hometown of Atlanta.

The rare tracks include two demos made by the early Black Crowes incarnation, Mr. Crowe’s Garden, and several songs recorded during the Shake Your Money Maker sessions that didn’t appear on the album.

One of the latter songs, “Charming Mess” originally was intended to be The Black Crowes’ first single, but remained unreleased until now. The track has been made available as a digital single in advance of the reissue.

The Super Deluxe reissue also will come packaged with reproductions of a Mr. Crowe’s Garden show flyer, set list and tour pass, as well as a Black Crowes patch and a 20-page book.

Shake Your Money Maker was released in February 1990 and peaked at #4 on the Billboard 200. It featured the two top-40 hits — a cover of Otis Redding‘s “Hard to Handle” and the original ballad “She Talks to Angels,” as well as fan favorites “Jealous Again” and “Twice as Hard.”

The reissue also will be available in two-CD, one-CD and single-LP vinyl editions.

The Black Crowes, led by founding members Chris and Rich Robinson, recently reunited for a planned 30th anniversary tour that was postponed from 2020 to later this year.

Here’s Shake Your Money Maker Super Deluxe vinyl reissue’s track list:

LP 1: Shake Your Money Maker (2020 Remaster)

Side One

“Twice as Hard”

“Jealous Again”

“Sister Luck”

“Could I’ve Been So Blind”

“Seeing Things”

Side Two

“Hard to Handle”

“Thick n’ Thin”

“She Talks to Angels”

“Struttin’ Blues”

“Stare It Cold”

“Mercy, Sweet Moan”

LP 2: More Money Maker: Unreleased Songs and B-Sides

Side One

“Charming Mess”

“30 Days in the Hole”

“Don’t Wake Me”

“Jealous Guy”

“Waitin’ Guilty”

Side Two

“Hard to Handle” (With Horns Remix)

“Jealous Again” (Acoustic Version)

“She Talks to Angels” (Acoustic Version)

“She Talks to Angels” (Mr. Crowe’s Garden Demo)

“Front Porch Sermon” (Mr. Crowe’s Garden Demo)

LP 3 and 4: The Homecoming Concert: Atlanta, GA, December 1990

Side One

Introduction

“Thick n’ Thin”

“You’re Wrong”

“Twice as Hard”

“Could I’ve Been So Blind”

“Seeing Things for the First Time”

Side Two

“She Talks to Angels”

“Sister Luck”

“Hard to Handle”

“Shake ‘Em on Down”/”Get Back”

Side Three

“Struttin’ Blues”

“Words You Throw Away”

Side Four

“Stare It Cold”

“Jealous Again”

