The Black Crowes schedule Shake Your Money Maker Las Vegas residency in November

The Black Crowes will wind down their 30th anniversary Shake Your Money Maker tour later this month, and the veteran rockers will follow the trek with a special two-night Las Vegas engagement on November 18 and 19 at the House of Blues.

The residency shows, dubbed The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker, will feature the band playing its 1990 debut album in its entirety, along with select hits and other tunes from the group’s back catalog. The Black Crowes’ other 30th anniversary concerts have featured a similar set list.

Tickets for the Las Vegas shows go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets for a Black Crowes band pre-sale are available now, while a Live Nation pre-sale starts on Wednesday, September 8, at 10 a.m. PT.

Shake Your Money Maker was released in February 1990 and peaked at #4 on the Billboard 200. It featured two top-40 hits — a cover of Otis Redding‘s “Hard to Handle” and the original ballad “She Talks to Angels” — as well as fan favorites “Jealous Again” and “Twice as Hard.” The album has sold more than five million copies in the U.S. A deluxe, expanded reissue of Shake Your Money Maker was released in February.

The Black Crowes’ current tour is mapped out through a September 25 show in Bethel, New York. Visit TheBlackCrowes.com for the band’s full schedule.

