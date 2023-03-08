The Black Crowes to headline the 2023 Pilgrimage Festival

Courtesy of the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

The lineup for the 2023 Pilgrimage Festival is here, with The Black Crowes headlining opening night.

The festival, now in its ninth year, is happening September 23 and 24 in Franklin, Tennessee, with The Lumineers also headlining night one. Other artists on the bill include Better Than Ezra, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and The Head & The Heart, as well as country artists like Zach Bryan, Ashley McBryde and Margo Price.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. More ticket information and the complete lineup can be found at pilgrimagefestival.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.