The Black Crowes to perform on the CMT Music Awards with Darius Rucker

Are The Black Crowes going country? Well, not really, but they are set to perform at the upcoming CMT Music Awards.

The “Shake Your Money Maker” rockers are set to join Darius Rucker on the broadcast to premiere their collaboration on the 1991 classic “She Talks To Angels.” Not only that, the artists and longtime friends are set to team up for an episode of CMT Crossroads, which will tape in Austin on March 31 and air sometime this summer.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards air April 2 live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

