The Black Widow Is Suing Disney

Scarlett Johansson is taking Disney to court over the release of “Black Widow.” The Wall Street Journal reported Johansson claims putting the film on Disney-plus in addition to releasing it in theaters at the same time violated her contract. She says her deal provided for an exclusive release in theaters. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles comes just a few weeks after the film was released. However, Disney says the lawsuit not only has no merit but is “especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects” of the pandemic. The company claims the actress already got 20-million dollars and noted releasing the movie on Disney Plus “significantly enhanced” her possibility to earn more.