The Blondes vs. The Bros: Gwen and Kelly face off against Blake and John in new "The Voice" promo

Courtesy NBCAdam who? The first promo for the upcoming 17th season of The Voice has arrived -- and you may not even notice the fact that, for the first time ever, the Maroon 5 frontman isn't a part of the show.

Coach Kelly Clarkson declares that this season, it's "the Blondes against the Bros, y'all," as she and returning coach Gwen Stefani battle last season's winning coach, John Legend, and Gwen's boyfriend, Blake Shelton. In fact, Gwen and Blake's relationship seems to be the topic of most of the banter this time around.

"I'm very excited to see America's favorite couple fight it out!" jokes John, as Kelly adds, "Yaaaas!" As the slogan "All's fair in love and war" flashes across the screen, we see Gwen asking innocently, "You wanna fight, Blakey?"

"I'm probably gonna pay for this later," replies the country superstar. "He gets NO cuddles!" cracks Kelly.

In another scene, Kelly yells incredulously to Gwen, "Oh my God! You blocked him!" as Gwen does a victory dance in front of Blake's chair. "Why are you doing this to me?" he yells. "I thought you loved me!"

Of course, we also see the couple embracing lovingly.

Tune in to see who'll come out on top when The Voice returns September 23 on NBC.

