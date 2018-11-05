The Boss’ Broadway Show Is Coming To Netflix

Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway residency is coming to an end, following 236 sold out shows! Springsteen on Broadway’s run at the Walter Kerr Theatre will end on December 15th, but if you couldn’t secure or afford the tickets to the show (we couldn’t afford them at $1000 a pop!) there’s good news. On December 15th, the final night of the residency, Netflix will premiere the concert film Springsteen on Broadway to a worldwide audience. The film will feature the entirety of Springsteen’s Broadway performance, including a guest appearance from wife, Patti Scialfa. An album of the live show will also be released.