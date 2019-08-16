The Boss Could Win The Weekend Box Office

It’s called Blinded By The Light..a movie about the Boss. The lyrics of Bruce Springsteen run heavily throughout this story about a Pakistani British teenager in the ’80s who’s struggling with racism and a sense of hopelessness . . . until he discovers Springsteen and finds the courage to be himself. The breakout star is a guy named Viveik Kalra. He sang “Born to Run” for his audition, and does a dance sequence to it in the movie. Bruce loved the script so much that he actually gave them permission to use 17 of his songs in the movie. And when he saw the film for the first time, he told the director, quote, “Thank you for looking after me so beautifully.”