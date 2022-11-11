The Boss Drops Album

The Boss is back with a new album.

“Only the Strong Survive” hits stores today as Bruce Springsteen’s 21st studio album.

It is a collection of covers by singers that the Boss calls underrated.

He explained, “I had so much fun recording this music. I fell back in love with all these great songs and great writers and great singers. All of them still underrated in my opinion. And through the project I rediscovered the power of my own voice.”

What do you think of the new Springsteen record?