The Boss Is About To Release A New Album

Drummer Max Weinberg is giving tips on how music fans should listen to the new Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band album. At a small, socially distanced show in Oceanport, New Jersey, Weinberg talked with the crowd about the upcoming album, Letter to You. “Go out and buy the actual record,” he said. He further explained the very best way to listen to the album, saying, “By the way, this is a great album, and it’s an album, it’s 58 minutes long, you’ll want to listen from the first song to the last. I’ve tried to explain that to some teenagers today, and they do not get that. Play it from the first song to the last and it tells a story that is greater than each individual song.” Along with drumming for Bruce in the E Street Band, Weinberg was also band leader of the Max Weinberg 7 for Late Night with Conan O’Brien. Are you going to follow Weinberg’s tips for listening to Letter to You? Have you attended any socially distanced concerts?