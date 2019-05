Bruce Springsteen says he’ll hit the road and tour with the E Street band next year. The Boss has an album dropping on June 14th and while he won’t tour on that record, he did tell an Italian newspaper about next year’s plans. The 70-year-old rocker’s coming album is a singer-songwriter project titled Western Stars. Springsteen also says a documentary covering the album’s production will be released soon and that it includes footage from his home recording studio in Colts Neck, New Jersey.