The Boss Is Selling His Musical Catalog

All the members of Fleetwood Mac have done it, as well as Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Neil Young and more…now the Boss is trying to do it! Bruce Springsteen is reportedly looking to sell his recorded music and publishing catalogs, and he stands to make a massive payday if a deal goes through. The Boss is negotiating with Sony for the sale of his album catalog, though it’s unclear yet whether the company will also purchase his publishing rights. The publication estimates his album catalog to be worth between $145 and $190 million, while his publishing could fetch between $185 million and $225 million.