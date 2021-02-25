The Boss’ Jeep Commercial Is Back

Bruce Springsteen pleaded guilty yesterday to drinking in a federal park, but the charges of drunk and restless driving were dropped, because his blood-alcohol level was so low. Bruce was fined $540 and the judge actually asked him how long he needed to pay it. He said, quote, “I think I can pay that immediately.” The hearing took place on Zoom. Oh, and by the way . . . Bruce’s Jeep commercial is BACK ON. Jeep said, quote, “As we stated previously, we paused the commercial until the facts were established. “Now, that the matter has been resolved, we are unpausing the film.”