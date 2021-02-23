News | Tracy St. George

The Boss, Obama & A Podcast

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN and BARACK OBAMA are doing a podcast together.  It’s called “Renegades: Born in the USA”, and they’ll discuss topics including race, fatherhood, marriage and the state of America.

Obama says, quote, “On the surface, Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common.  He’s a white guy from a small town in Jersey.  I’m a black guy of mixed race born in Hawaii.  He’s a rock and roll icon.  I’m not as cool.  [But] in our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys.”

The show is on Spotify, and the first two episodes are available now.