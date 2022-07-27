The Boss’s Manager Weighs In On High $$$ Concert Tickets

Bruce Springsteen’s manager has weighed in on the controversy over his client’s high ticket prices.

Jon Landau told the New York Times they were charging a “fair price” for The Boss’s upcoming tour with the E Street Band.

He says the average ticket price is “in the mid-$200 range” – despite some tickets costing upwards of $1,000 or even $5,000.

Landau called it “a fair price to see someone universally regarded as among the very greatest artists of his generation”.

What’s the most you’ve ever paid for a concert ticket? For me $750 for Madonna.

