Recently, the trailer of season 3 of The Boys has dropped and has fans very excited about what’s to come.
Karl Urban said, “We’re makin’ you sweat just a bit more.”
The 3rd season of The Boys hits Amazon Prime on June 2nd.
Many fans are interested in finding out what happens with the characters.
Are u excited about the new season of The Boys?
By Beth
‘The Boys’ Season 3 About To Drop Soon
