The Brady Bunch House Has Been Sold Again

The famous home of the Brady Bunch has a new owner, and whoever got it got a deal. HGTV bought the property in 2018 for $3.5 million for their A Very Brady Renovation series and then listed it for $5.5 million. Home collector and wife of ex-HBO executive Chris Albrecht, Tina Trahan, is now the owner of the iconic location and only had to spend $3.2 million. Despite only using the outside of the home for the series, HGTV did renovate the inside to match what viewers saw when they watched the show.