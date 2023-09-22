The Britney Spears Movie ‘Crossroads’ Set for Re-Release in Theaters

Britney Spears’ 2002 film Crossroads is coming back to theaters.

The teen dramedy, starring the Princess of Pop, will be re-released in cinemas worldwide on October 23rd and 25th, coinciding with the release of her new memoir, The Woman in Me, on October 24.

Trafalgar Releasing, Sony Music, and RCA Records announced global fan event on Thursday. “Crossroads” will compete with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, but Taylor Swift’s concert will have a larger impact.

The Eras Tour opens on October 13th in many theaters across North America, while Crossroads is in about 875 theaters.

Which movie are you going to see, Crossroads or The Eras Tour?

THIS…..is painful.