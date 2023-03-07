The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music reveals inaugural American Music Honors

Rick Kern/Getty Images

E Street Band guitarist Steve Van Zandt, Sam & Dave’s Sam Moore, Darlene Love and Steve Earle have been chosen as the honorees for the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music’s first-ever American Music Honors.

The inaugural event will take place April 15 at the Pollak Theatre at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey, the home of the Bruce Springsteen Archives. Jon Stewart has been tapped to host the evening.

“American Music Honors aims to celebrate those artists who have demonstrated artistic excellence, creative integrity, and a longstanding commitment to the value of music in our national consciousness,” Robert Santelli, founding executive director of the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music, says. “All of our inaugural honorees are worthy of acknowledgment and appreciation.”

Springsteen, his wife, Patti Scialfa, and E Street Band member Garry Tallent will serve as presenters, along with Southside Johnny Lyon of Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes. The night will also feature the Disciples of Soul as the house band.

“This event showcases the ‘American Music’ part of our name and mission,” Patrick Leahy, Monmouth University president and board chair of the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music, adds. “By honoring American music greats, such as those named today, and by creating dynamic education and public programs, along with major museum exhibitions, we make valuable contributions to the understanding and importance of American music in our lives.”

