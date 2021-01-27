The Budweiser Clydesdales Have Been Stolen

For the first time in 37 years, Budweiser won’t have a Super Bowl commercial . . . but you may see something that looks a lot like a Budweiser ad. Sam Adams is taking advantage of their absence by “stealing” their world-famous Clydesdale horses to hype their Wicked Hazy IPA. Sam Adams has an ad featuring Clydesdales that will air in some local markets during the Super Bowl. It can’t air nationally because Anheuser-Busch has the exclusive rights to national beer ads during the Super Bowl. The commercial starts with the camera slowly panning the Clydesdales, and then someone unhitches them from their wagon and they wreak havoc on the streets. The culprit turns out to be Sam Adams’ new pitchman, “Your Cousin from Boston.”