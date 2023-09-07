‘The Burial’ Trailer Features Jamie Foxx & Tommy Lee Jones

A trailer for The Burial has been released featuring Tommy Lee Jones and Jamie Foxx working together as they sue a big corporation.

Jones will play a funeral parlor owner, who hires Jamie Foxx’s character to help him battle this corporation.

The movie is inspired by the real story of Jeremiah Joseph O’Keefe’s battle against the Loewen Group.

The Burial will be available on Amazon Prime on October 13th.

