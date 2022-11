The Butterball hotline is up and running and ready to help you with all your turkey emergencies and questions.

The Turkey Talk-Line has experts ready to answer your questions, from how to cook it to what to do with your leftovers.

“More than 50 experts answer more than 100,000 questions from households across the United States and Canada.”

You can reach the hotline by calling 1-800-BUTTERBALL or checking their social media.

What is your biggest concern when cooking Thanksgiving dinner?