The Butterfly Returns: Mariah Carey announces more Las Vegas dates this year and next

Denise Truscello

Denise TruscelloMariah Carey will receive the ICON Award at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, and it's no wonder: She's becoming a Vegas icon herself.

The diva has announced two more batches of dates at the Colosseum at Caesars Place as part of her ongoing residency at the venue. From November 22 through November 30, she'll perform her holiday show All I Want for Christmas Is You, and from February 14 through February 29 of 2020, she'll do her regular show, The Butterfly Returns.

Tickets for all the performances go on sale Friday May 10 at 10 a.m. PT. A presale for Mariah's Honey B. Fly fan club members starts Thursday, May 2 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi card members can grab tickets starting May 6 at 10 a.m. PT.

Here are the dates going on sale:

All I Want For Christmas Is You: November 2019: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

The Butterfly Returns: February 2020: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

