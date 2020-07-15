The Byrds' Chris Hillman to release memoir in November; says he and Roger McGuinn play trivia via Skype

Courtesy of Sony Music Archives/BMG Books

Founding Byrds bassist Chris Hillman is releasing a new memoir called Time Between: My Life as a Byrd, Burrito Brother and Beyond that’s scheduled to be published on November 17.

In recent interview with ABC Audio, Hillman explained that the book “will fill in all of the questions you probably would like to have answered,” adding, “I remembered everything.”

In Time Between, Hillman will delve into his various musical endeavors, including his work with the pioneering folk-rock band The Byrds and the influential country-rock act The Flying Burrito Brothers.

In addition, the 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will reflect on his stints with Manassas, featuring Stephen Stills; the trio of Souther-Hillman-Furay with J.D. Souther and Richie Furay; and McGuinn, Clark and Hillman with his fellow Byrds co-founders Roger McGuinn and Gene Clark. He’ll also discuss his solo career, and his move to mainstream country with The Desert Rose Band.

Meanwhile, Hillman, who toured with McGuinn in 2018 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Byrds’ landmark 1968 country-rock album, Sweetheart of the Rodeo, revealed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he and his old band mate have been meeting up recreationally via Skype.

“Every…Friday, about 1:30 in the afternoon, California time, we get on and we play Trivial Pursuit with Roger and his wife and couple of other couples,” Chris told ABC Audio. “And that’s what we do in our mid-seventies, we play trivia while we’re sequestered.”

Hillman had been scheduled to launch the Time Between tour this September with his Desert Rose Band mates John Jorgenson and Herb Pedersen, but that’s been pushed back to 2021 because of the pandemic.

He noted that the trek will feature “a ‘stories and songs’ sort of show.”

