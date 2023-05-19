The Cars’ first album now available on exclusive Rhino High Fidelity vinyl

Rhino

You’ve heard of limited-edition vinyl and premium vinyl — now get ready for limited-edition premium vinyl with super high fidelity and exclusive new content.

The vinyl series, Rhino High Fidelity, launches Friday with The Cars‘ 1978 self-titled debut, which is available for $39.98 at Rhino.com. The pressing, featuring a high quality glossy cover, is limited to 5,000 individually numbered copies.

With the album, you’ll get a new interview with Cars guitarist Elliott Easton and producer Roy Thomas Baker‘s notes on one of the album’s hits, “Good Times Roll.”

In a statement, Easton says when he heard the new pressing of the album, “It just blew mind … it’s like listening to a studio playback.”

The Cars’ debut was chock-full of songs that are now classics, including “My Best Friend’s Girl,” “Just What I Needed,” “You’re All I’ve Got Tonight” and “Bye Bye Love,” as well as the beloved deep cut “Moving in Stereo.”

Easton says, “We felt like we were doing something that hadn’t been done before. We felt like we were breaking some ground and making some sounds that hadn’t been recorded before.”

“That was very exciting. It was just completely the chemistry of the five of us,” he adds. “It’s nothing you can calculate or plan. It just either happens or doesn’t. It’s magic.”

The Rhino High Fidelity series will release two albums quarterly. In addition to The Cars, jazz legend John Coltrane‘s 1964 album Coltrane’s Sound is also available. The next round of releases will be announced soon.

