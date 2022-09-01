The Cars’ Greg Hawkes, Squeeze’s Chris Difford featured on upcoming prog-rock concept album

Courtesy of Rocking Horse Music Club

The Cars‘ Greg Hawkes and Squeeze‘s Chris Difford are among a variety of guest artists featured on an upcoming concept album called Circus of Wire Dolls by the prog rock-influenced collaborative group Rocking Horse Music Club.

Circus of Wire Dolls will be released as a two-CD set September 16, while a two-LP vinyl version is due out October 21.

The album is a rock opera that combines a wide range of musical genres, including prog rock, ’60-influenced baroque and symphonic pop, glam rock, ’80s new wave, gospel, jazz fusion, folk and musical theater.

“On the surface, the record tells the story of a man who creates a miniature circus out of wire, string, and cloth,” explains Rocking Horse Music Club producer/songwriter Brian Coombes, “but it’s really about a man looking back at his life, his work, the people who entered and exited his world, his successes, his failures, his regrets.”

Hawkes contributes alto sax to the album, while Difford sings on one of the tracks. Other guest singers and musicians featured include former Manfred Mann’s Earth Band vocalist Noel McCalla, ex-King Crimson violinist David Cross, current Squeeze pedal-steel guitarist Melvin Duffy and Dream Academy multi-instrumentalist Kate St. John.

The album can be preorderd in the U.S. at RockingHorseMusicClub.com and TheBandWagonUSA.com, and in the United Kingdom and the rest of the world at BurningShed.com.

Rocking Horse Music Club has plans to perform Circus of Wire Dolls live on March 17 and 18 in Fletching, England.

The album is a follow-up to 2019’s Which Way the Wind Blows, a tribute to original Genesis guitarist Anthony Phillips.

Here’s the full Circus of Wire Dolls track list:

“Prologue: Riverside”

“Circus of Wire Dolls”

“Packed Up” — featuring Noel McCalla

“Senseless Sky”

“Animate in 5/8” — featuring Noel McCalla & Caroline Carter

“To Reach the Other Side”

“Will You Be My Downfall?” — featuring Caroline Carter

“So Little Left” — featuring Tim Bowness

“It’s Not About You”

“Trapeze Waltz” — featuring Amy Birks

“Burn” — featuring Caroline Carter

“Cut from a Different Cloth” — featuring Chris Difford

“Face of Rain”

“0300”

“SY22”

“Lost a Piece of Me”

“House Party at Jack’s”

“Flowers in November”

“Every Show Must End” — featuring Noel McCalla

“All Shall Be Well” — featuring Evelyn Cormier

“Circus Waltz” — featuring David Cross

“Coda: Slide Down the Cellar Door”

