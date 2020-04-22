The Cast From Friends Wants To Hang Out With You And Your Friends

This could easily become one of the most sought-after All In Challenges of them all: The cast of “Friends” is offering you a chance to attend the taping of their HBO Max reunion special. The winner and 5-friends get airfare and a 1-night hotel stay. They’ll also have coffee with the cast and, quote, “get the whole ‘Friends’ VIP experience on the Warner Brothers Studio Tour.” BUT, there’s no word when this is happening. The show was supposed to tape earlier this year, but it was put off due to the pandemic. And if they end up doing the show without a live audience, they promise to offer the winner SOME kind of in-person experience with the cast. To enter, hit up Fanatics.com and donate to the COVID-19 relief effort. The more you give, the more chances you have to win.