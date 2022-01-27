The Cast of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3 Has Officially Been Announced

The cast of Celebrity Big Brother 3 has been announced.

The cast:

Cynthia Bailey from Real Housewives of Atlanta

Lamar Odom

Chris Kirkpatrick from NSYNC

Todd Bridges from Diff’rent Strokes

Chris Kattan-comedian

Mirai Nagasu-figure skater

Todrick Hall-singer and dancer

Teddi Mellencamp-from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and daughter of John Mellencamp

Shanna Moakler-model, reality star, ex wife of Travis Barker

Miesha Tate-former UFC champion

Carson Kressley from Queer Eye

The show will air multiple nights each week throughout February with the finale airing on Wednesday, February 23rd

It will be hosted by Julie Chen-Moonves.

Who do you think will win it all?