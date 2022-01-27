The Cast of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3 Has Officially Been Announced

The cast of Celebrity Big Brother 3 has been announced.
The cast:
Cynthia Bailey from Real Housewives of Atlanta
Lamar Odom
Chris Kirkpatrick from NSYNC
Todd Bridges from Diff’rent Strokes
Chris Kattan-comedian
Mirai Nagasu-figure skater
Todrick Hall-singer and dancer
Teddi Mellencamp-from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and daughter of John Mellencamp
Shanna Moakler-model, reality star, ex wife of Travis Barker
Miesha Tate-former UFC champion
Carson Kressley from Queer Eye
The show will air multiple nights each week throughout February with the finale airing on Wednesday, February 23rd
It will be hosted by Julie Chen-Moonves.
Who do you think will win it all?