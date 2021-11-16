The Cast Of Harry Potter Reunite For 20th Anniversary HBO Max Special

It’s officially happening! A 20th anniversary special featuring the cast of “Harry Potter” is coming to HBO Max on January 1, 2022, New Year’s Day.

According to the press release from Warner Bros., the “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will celebrate the unparalleled legacy of the Harry Potter film franchise and its indelible impact on the hearts, minds, and imaginations of families and fans around the world”.

Fans can expect to see Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, and several others in the special.

Who is your favorite character from Harry Potter? Would you consider yourself a Harry Potter fanatic?