The “CATS” Movie Trailer Is Here

The trailer for the movie version of the Broadway hit play CATS has arrived and let’s just say people on the internet are a little CATatonic after what they saw what’s coming soon. The issue was the look of the half-human and half-CGI look of the stars of the film about a litter of cats who get together at a ball to decide who will live and who will die. Even Jennifer Hudson who stars in the film couldn’t describe how she looked after seeing the trailer she just said on Twitter, “Meow, meow, meow(Translation) here’s a first look inside #CATSMovie.” The film, which also stars Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, and more hits theaters in December. What are your thoughts on the CATS trailer?