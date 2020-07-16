The Chefs, featuring ex-Georgia Satellites and Tom Petty's Heartbreakers members, release new album

Courtesy of Dan Baird

Founding Georgia Satellites frontman Dan Baird has teamed up with former Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch under the moniker The Chefs to cook up an instrumental album titled Heated & Treated, that’s available now.

Baird says the project came about after he wrote the music for a few songs and wasn’t able to come up with lyrics that he thought were good. The singer/guitarist, who’s battled leukemia in recent years, says that last year, Lynch — whom he befriended in 1987 when his old band and Petty & the Heartbreakers toured together — called to see how he was doing, and he got the idea to ask Stan if he would lay down some drums on one of his new tunes, “Hippy Surf Party.”

A collaboration developed as Baird sent more tracks back and forth between him and Lynch, eventually resulting in the 11 instrumental tunes featured on Heated & Treated.

“Most of the time here I’m just trying to sing the song with my hands,” Dan explains about the songs. “I do a little steppin’ out here and there, but I’m never gonna be a make your jaw drop guitar slinger. Not that I would mind if it happened, but it hasn’t. Don’t think it will either.”

He adds, “I do love a good melody, hope y’all think they are good too, and I hope I pulled it off.”

For the project, Baird has taken on the nickname “The Master Chef,” while Lynch is known as “The Golden Chef.” Dan has posted a story on his official website explaining why the duo call themselves The Chefs.

You can purchase Heated & Treated on CD now at DanBairdMusic.com.

Baird also reports that he’s working on another new album featuring “some surprise special guests.”

Here’s the full Heated & Treated track list:

“Hippy Surf Party”

“Clint”

“Night Drivin'”

“Keep Calm”

“Hurricane”

“Obligatory Chase Scene”

“High Fever Dreamin'”

“Downtown”

“Close Call”

“66”

“My Babe’s on Weed”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.