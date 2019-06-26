"The Cher Show" to close on Broadway; Cher teases new perfume

Walter McBride/WireImage

Despite the fact that it just won two Tony Awards a few weeks ago, Broadway's The Cher Show will close in August.

Broadway World reports that the musical based on Cher's life and career will play its final performance on August 18, following 296 regular performances. A national tour will launch in October of 2020 in Rochester, New York.

The Cher Show opened on Broadway December 3, with the full cooperation and approval of Cher herself and got off to a strong start at the box office. But Billboard points out that the show is closing because its numbers have been down lately.

In a statement, the producer said, "Telling Cher's life story on Broadway has been a joy. Watching audiences relive her empowering story through six decades worth of iconic songs, movies, costumes and relationships has been incredible."

In the show, Cher is portrayed at three different phases of her life by three different actresses. One of them, Stephanie J. Block, won the Tony for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role, and Cher's longtime costume designer Bob Mackie won for Best Costume Design of a Musical.

Meanwhile, Cher's still got plenty of projects in the works, including a memoir, another leg of her Here We Go Again Tour and a new perfume.

She tweeted last Friday, "Had 4 Hr Meeting With Perfume Company Last Night OMG. I Have Prototype Of Bottle. It’s Remarkable. Comes Out In NOV.?? PRESS STARTS IN OCT. BOTTLE IS BEAUTIFUL & UNIQUE."

