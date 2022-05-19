The Circus Is Back

The greatest show on Earth is back! – The Ringling Brothers Circus is returning with some big changes after 5-long years of closure. The show ended in 2017 after 146 years Say goodbye to the lions, elephants, and horses because for the first time since its opening in 1871, only humans will take to the stage. The circus announced that it won’t have any animals in upcoming shows after backlash about the well-being of its four-legged performers. The owners say Ringling is constantly evolving to stay successful with this simply being its latest adaptation. The new aim is to have a narrative show where performers and their stories will be the focus. The circus will debut its first show in September 2023 with 50 stops on its national tour.