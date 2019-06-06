The City of West Palm Beach’s annual “Summer in Paradise” kicks off tonight at Clematis by Night!

Summer in Paradise Kickoff and Cone-y Island Public Debut During Clematis by Night

The City of West Palm Beach’s Summer in Paradise kicks off with an iCONE-ic construction theme –

Capture visuals of people of all ages reacting to the art and activities for the FIRST time this summer!

Thursday, June 6 from 6 – 10 p.m.

WHO: Attendees of all ages are expected to attend the Summer in Paradise Kickoff event hosted during Clematis by Night. Mayor Keith A. James and other City leaders will open Cone-y Island to the public for the first time.

WHAT: The City of West Palm Beach’s annual “Summer in Paradise” campaign is kicking off on Thursday, June 6 at Clematis by Night. The City of West Palm Beach may be occasionally iCONE-ic when dotted with construction or traffic cones, but our City is always iconic especially along its award-winning Clematis Street corridor. Visitors to the West Palm Beach waterfront can expect to see the fun spin on the word “iconic” throughout downtown during this year’s Summer in Paradise (SIP) campaign. The fifth annual campaign, which encourages visitors to take a ‘SIP’ of fun and free activities, will have a construction theme to embrace Phase II of the Clematis Streetscape project, which aims to create wider sidewalks with more shade trees to create a more pedestrian-friendly environment on our City’s most iconic street. Phase II improvements broke ground on the 100 and 200 blocks of Clematis Street in mid-May, and Summer in Paradise programming runs from Thursday, June 6 – Thursday, August 1. All summer long, Clematis by Night guests can enjoy two times the fun with two live bands during the free weekly concert series. Guests at this year’s Summer in Paradise Kickoff will enjoy an iconic musical tour spanning four decades of popular music from Peace of Woodstock, Disco 54, Spazmatics, and Rock the 90s.

On the night of the kickoff, City officials will open Cone-y Island, and actors from Take Heed Theater will introduce themselves for the first time as the “Clematis Cone Heads” – a posse of cones who will spread spontaneous cheer throughout Clematis Street during Summer in Paradise.

WHERE: West Palm Beach Waterfront, 101 N. Clematis Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

WHEN: Thursday, June 6, 2018 from 6 – 10 p.m.

VISUALS: Kids playing in Coney Island; first public debut of the “Clematis Cone Heads”; guests of all ages engaging in interactive games and activities; art made out of construction materials throughout downtown, including on the City Hall plaza, at 314 Clematis Street (the Thoroughfare), Pioneer Linens store front and outside of the Visitor’s Center; live performances by Peace of Woodstock, Disco 54, Spazmatics, and Rock the 90s; and much more.

WHY: Join the City as it embraces the improvements coming to the iconic Clematis corridor through fun and FREE Summer in Paradise activities and entertainment. While the iconic orange traffic cone will signal road work ahead, it will also be a key image in the City’s branding and Summer in Paradise.

“It is an exciting time to be in the City of West Palm Beach. Our downtown is becoming more vibrant with the urban renaissance underway. While we work together with the community to make continued improvements, let’s have a little fun with the Clematis construction. The City’s events team has developed a full list of activities to encourage people to pardon our dust and come downtown.” said Mayor Keith A. James

“We want residents and visitors to get out of their comfort ‘cone’ and join us in embracing the construction and changes happening downtown. We have constructed a bunch of events and activations to engage residents and visitors, and we are guaranteeing ‘funstruction’ this summer in downtown West Palm Beach.”

said Mary Pinak, Community Events Manager for the City of West Palm Beach Department of Parks and Recreation