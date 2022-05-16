The Civilian Pilot Finally Speaks

We finally get to hear from the man, with no aviation experience, who landed the plane at PBIA last week. The hero from Polk County will tell his story to a nationwide audience. Lakeland’s Darren Harrison landed a plane last week in Palm Beach County after the pilot suffered an apparent medical episode. Harrison did an interview with the Today show’s Savanna Guthrie, which will air this morning. In a clip posted on Today.com, the 39-year-old husband and soon-to-be-father says he was pretty calm and collected the whole time because he knew it was a life or death situation.