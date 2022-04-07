The Clash releasing expanded version of classic 1982 album ‘Combat Rock’ with disc of bonus tracks

Legacy Recordings

The Clash will mark the 40th anniversary of the band’s classic 1982 album Combat Rock with a special expanded reissue titled Combat Rock/The People’s Hall that will be released on May 20.

The People’s Hall is a 12-track collection compiled by The Clash featuring recordings made at the same time as the Combat Rock sessions in a London building called The People’s Hall located in an area of the city given the name of the Republic of Frestonia, where some residents had attempted to secede from the U.K. in 1977.

Released on May 14, 1982, Combat Rock was the final Clash album by the group’s classic lineup of Joe Strummer, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon and Topper Headon, and the band’s most successful studio effort. The album peaked at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100, and featured the singles “Rock the Casbah” and “Should I Stay or Should I Go,” as well as such gems as “Know Your Rights” and “Straight to Hell.”

The People’s Hall includes unheard, rare and early versions of songs, among them an alternate version of “Know Your Rights,” the previously unreleased instrumental “He Who Dares or Is Tired,” and the outtakes “The Fulham Connection” and “Idle in Kangaroo Court.”

Coinciding with the announcement of the reissue, two previously unreleased versions of two Combat Rock songs featuring The Clash collaborating with late English Beat and General Public member Ranking Roger — “Rock the Casbah” and “Red Angel Dragnet” — have been made available as a digital EP, while a limited-edition vinyl EP featuring the tracks will be issued on May 20.

Combat Rock/The People’s Hall, which can be pre-ordered now, will be available as a two-CD set, a three-LP collection and via digital formats.

Here’s the CD track list:

CD 1: Combat Rock

“Know Your Rights”

“Car Jamming”

“Should I Stay or Should I Go”

“Rock the Casbah”

“Red Angel Dragnet”

“Straight to Hell”

“Overpowered by Funk”

“Atom Tan”

“Sean Flynn”

“Ghetto Defendant”

“Inoculated City”

“Death Is a Star”

CD 2: The People’s Hall

“Outside Bonds”

“Radio Clash”

“Futura 2000”

“First Night Back in London”

“Radio One” — Mikey Dread

“He Who Dares or Is Tired”*

“Long Time Jerk”

“The Fulham Connection” (aka “The Beautiful People Are Ugly Too”)

“Midnight to Stevens”

“Sean Flyn”

“Idle in Kangaroo Court”

“Know Your Rights”*

* = previously unreleased

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.