The “Clownado” Trailer Has Arrived

In the spirit of the “Sharknado” films, there’s a new film that’s coming and it’s called “Clownado” and it’s exactly what you the name says. The trailer or the film has been released and it seems to be just as cheesy as the “Sharknado” films. In the film, demon circus clowns set out for revenge on the masses by using a killer tornado. During the melee, a stripper, an Elvis impersonator, truck driver, and teen runaway get caught up in the battle that comes out this summer. Are you going to be watching “Clownado?”