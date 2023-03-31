The CMT Music Awards to pay tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan

CMT

The CMT Music Awards have added an other special tribute to Sunday night’s broadcast.

The network just announced that Gary Clark Jr. has been added to the show for a special tribute to the late guitar great Stevie Ray Vaughan. In addition, another guitar legend, Peter Frampton, has been added to the show as a presenter.

As previously reported, in addition to the Vaughan tribute, the show will feature a special tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd, featuring Guns N’ Roses’ Slash, ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons, Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes, Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers and more. The Black Crowes are also scheduled to team up with Darius Rucker for a performance of their Shake Your Money Maker classic “She Talks to Angels.”

The 2023 CMT Music Awards air Sunday, April 2, on CBS live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

