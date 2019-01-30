The Cold Might Not Bother Elsa…But It’s Bothering EVERYONE Up North! They Threw Her In Jail!

Somehow I don’t see “Elsa goes to jail” becoming the title to a Disney spin-off of Frozen. But that’s exactly how things played out in Illinois.

As arctic temperatures descend over the Midwest, on Tuesday, the McLean Police Department picked up the Snow Queen of Arendell, slapping pink cuffs on her wrists.

Sharing two images of an officer placing her into the squad car, the Facebook caption read, “Due to the EXTREME COLD weather, all criminal activity and acts of stupidity and foolishness has been cancelled … Even Elsa has been placed under arrest with NO BOND until further notice.”

CBS News says thanks to a polar vortex hitting the Chicago area, Wednesday might be one of the coldest days on record for the Windy City.

Do you have friends and relatives braving the cold up North?