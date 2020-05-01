The Conjuring House Live-stream Is a Must-See

If you’re at the house bored because of self-isolation might I suggest watching the live-stream of The Conjuring house? The 24/7 stream will happen from May 9 till May 16 on The Dark Zone Network, but the only thing that sucks is that there’s a fee. To stream the Rhode Island home for 24 hours it’s going to cost $4.99. To stream for the entire week it’ll be $19.99. If you’re not familiar, The Conjuring is based on the Perron family who moved into the house in 1970 and began to experience paranormal activity. They moved out of the home in 1980. Are you willing to pay to live-stream The Conjuring house?