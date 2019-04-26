The Cranberries mourn late frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan with final album "In the End"

Credit: Andy Earl

Credit: Andy EarlThe final Cranberries album, In the End, is out today. The Irish group created the album around demos that frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan recorded prior to her unexpected death in January 2018.

Speaking to ABC Radio, guitarist Noel Hogan says that working on the album has helped the group grieve following O'Riordan's passing.

"It's kind of hard to imagine if we hadn't the demos, and basically on the 15th of January last year, that was it, and then you were left in this kind of wilderness to deal with all this on your own," Hogan says. "Whereas we had each other, 'cause we were in studio, and...you're pouring all this emotion into this album."

"In some ways it was like therapy, I guess," he adds. "But we didn't realize that at the time."

Musically, In the End is reminiscent of early Cranberries albums, and Hogan feels it's the "closest" they've come to returning to that sound.

"A lot of that has to do with Dolores' vocals," Hogan says. "Because they were demos that were done at home, she's actually not really going hard at it in a lot of them, she's very soft. And that's the way she used to sing in the beginning."

While In the End is obviously tinged with sadness, the album itself has a positive, hopeful vibe, as O'Riordan was writing about looking to turn a new leaf after going through a divorce.

"She was kind of looking forward to a new phase of her life," says drummer Fergal Lawler. "Of course, you're gonna read into the lyrics a bit differently because she passed away, but it was actually more about putting that bad phase behind her, that rough phase of her life, and moving forward."

