The ‘Creed II’ Trailer is Here!

Fans of the Rocky and Creed series will undoubtedly be pumped up after watching the trailer for the second installment of the Creed franchise. It’s been released today. The trailer for the 2015 sequel to Creed came out today and has plenty of familiar faces including Rocky Balboa’s archenemy Ivan Drago. Adonis “Donnie” Johnson is trying to avenge the death of his father at the hands of Ivan Drago by beating Drago’s son. Can the sequel live up to the hype? Which is your favorite Rocky movie of all-time? Does Rocky 4 make the cut?