The Crown Casts Australian Actor Elizabeth Debicki To Play Princess Diana In Final Netflix Seasons

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki has been cast to portray Princess Diana in seasons five and six of the Netflix series, The Crown. Debicki’s addition to the cast for season five was announced on Sunday (August 16). She will join Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip. For the unreleased season four, Emma Corrin plays Diana. In season four, The Crown will cover Queen Elizabeth’s life into the late 70s. Diana makes her first appearance on the show. Season five and six will cover her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981, the birth of William and Harry in 1982 and 1984 respectively, and her untimely death. Are you a fan of “The Crown?” What has been your favorite moment in the series so far?