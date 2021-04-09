“The Crown’ Season 5 To Film in July

The fifth season of The Crown is set to begin filming in July.

Netflix has confirmed that season five of the popular program will start filming at Elstree Studios with strict COVID protocols in place.

Many affiliated with the show are hoping that by July COVID safety protocols will be relaxed enough for filming to take place.

A completely new cast will play a part in season five which includes Olivia Colman, Jonathan Pryce, and more. In season five the lives of the Royals in the 90s will be the storyline.

