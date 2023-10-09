‘The Crown’s’ Final Season Premiere Date Set

The hit Netflix series The Crown, about the current British monarchy, will return for its sixth and final season.

The final season will be split into two parts, with Part 1 being released in November and Part 2 on December 14.

The season will cover events starting in 1997 with the relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed and the tragic car crash that ended their lives, up to 2005 with the Queen’s Jubilee as well as the marriages of Prince Charles and Camilla and Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Imelda Staunton will continue as the late Queen Elizabeth II for the finale season, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

Ed McVey and Luther Ford will debut as Prince William and Prince Harry in part 2, joined by Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton.

