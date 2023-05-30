The Cruise From He**

Passengers aboard a Carnival cruise ship encountered “horrific” conditions as the ship nearly flooded this weekend due to a massive storm battering the coast of South Carolina. Videos shared online by passengers showdc flooded hallways littered with glass and other debris, doors ripped off their hinges and downed pipes laying soaked on the floor of the Carnival Sunshine as water rushed by. The vessel was headed back to Charleston following a week-long trip in the Bahamas when poor weather conditions caused the trip to take a turn for the worse for many passengers and crew members. The ship’s crew members were forced to evacuate their flooded quarters, according to a video shared on Twitter that shows the area in disarray.