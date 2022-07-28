The Cure announces 30th anniversary ‘﻿Wish’﻿ reissue featuring ﻿’Lost Wishes’﻿ tracks

Rhino/Elektra

The Cure has announced a deluxe reissue of the band’s 1992 album, Wish, in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The three-disc set includes newly remastered audio of the original record, a collection of demos, outtakes and rarities, and perhaps most excitingly, the four tracks from the much sought-after 1993 cassette tape Lost Wishes, which has never before been released on CD or digital.

The Wish reissue will be released October 7. You can also pick up a cassette reissue of Lost Wishes that same day.

Wish is The Cure’s ninth album, which spawned the hit single “Friday I’m in Love.”

Meanwhile, The Cure has continued to chip away at a new album, which frontman Robert Smith has said will finally arrive later this year. It’s important to note he’s been saying the same thing since 2019.

