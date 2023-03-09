The Cure announces dates for The Shows of a Lost World Tour

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

The Cure is coming back to North America. The band just announced a new set of tour dates, which has them hitting 30 cities in the U.S. and Canada, including three-night stands at New York’s Madison Square Garden and at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The Shows of a Lost World Tour, featuring special guests The Twilight Sad, kicks off May 10 in New Orleans, Louisiana, wrapping July 1 in Miami, Florida.

A Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale begins Wednesday, March 15. A complete list of tour dates, plus information on how to sign up for Verified Fan, can be found at thecure.com.

