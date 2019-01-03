The Dancing Airline Employee

As Jahmaul Allen was directing a jet at Toronto’s Pearson Airport over the holidays, he noticed a child on board who was crying. In an effort to make her simile, the American Airlines employee began dancing on the tarmac. Of course, the little girl wasn’t the only one watching. Someone on the plane took video of Allen’s moves and posted them to Twitter! Allen says he loves what he does and he loves making the passengers happy,” adding that his dancing did not interfere with anyone’s safety. We love this guy!